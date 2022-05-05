Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 5th May 2022

Section of A55 closed from Posthouse Roundabout following two vehicle collision

Update: One lane is back open.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix says: “Long delays and one lane closed due to crash, a car and a van involved on A55 Eastbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange).”

“A lane re-opened around 12:15 after being blocked for some time.”

Earlier report: A section of the A55 is closed from Posthouse Roundabout to Vicars Cross following a collision.

The collision involving a car and a van has happened on the eastbound side.

Margaret tweeted us to say: “Been in static traffic on A55 approaching Sainsburys roundabout (eastbound) for over 30 minutes…”

A traffic report states: “Road blocked and stationary traffic due to crash, a car and a van involved on A55 Eastbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange).”



