Posted: Sat 27th Apr 2024

Seatbelt check leads to cannabis arrest for KFC delivery driver

A KFC delivery driver was arrested in Flintshire on Friday after testing positive for cannabis.

The arrest occurred when North Flintshire officers spotted the delivery driver not wearing a seat belt.

Upon further inspection and a roadside test, the driver also tested positive for cannabis, leading to their arrest.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police commented, stating, “We would like to apologise to whoever’s KFC delivery was cancelled this afternoon. We arrested the delivery driver after they were spotted driving without a seatbelt and then tested positive at the roadside for cannabis.”

In a lighter note, the police ensured the public knew the fate of the food involved. “Before anyone asks, the food remained in the suspect’s vehicle and didn’t end up back at the station!”

