Seasonal workers encouraged to “save time” and use HMRC app

With tens of thousands of people set to start seasonal jobs over the next few weeks, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is encouraging people to use its app to save them time to find details they need to pass on to their employer.

In the 12 months up to October 2022, HMRC received almost 3 million calls from people asking for information that is now readily available on the app, with more than 340,000 using it to access employment and income information since July 2022.

Downloading the free and easy to use HMRC app allows secure access to information about personal tax affairs, avoiding the need to call HMRC.

New functions and capability mean that customers can access their income and employment history, salary information, National Insurance number or tax code via the app, whenever they need it. The information can be downloaded and printed – so there is no need to call HMRC to ask for it to be sent in the post. This means that using the app rather than calling the helpline makes the process much quicker.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General of Customer Services, said: “Whether you’re starting a new role in customer services, delivering parcels or managing warehouse logistics – the HMRC app is a secure and easy way to access your tax code, National Insurance number and employment details so you can let your new employer know.

“It’s accessible at the touch of a button and is quicker than calling HMRC.

“To find out how to download it, search ‘HMRC app’ on GOV.UK.”

Victoria Atkins MP, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Christmas is busy enough – especially if you have taken on a seasonal job – so anything which can save you time is to be welcomed.

“The free and secure HMRC app is just such a thing, it makes searching for employment information quick and easy, whether you need to check your National Insurance number, find out how much you will be paid and much more.”

App users will need a user ID and password, so they can access their personal information. If customers need to set one up, the app will guide them through the process.

The app is compatible with built-in accessibility functions on a customer’s smartphone including:

Invert colours and adjust contrast levels

Increase the text size without the text truncating or overlapping

Navigate the app using switch control/access

Using voice activation

Listen to the app with a screen reader

More than 3.5 million people have used the HMRC app since it launched in September 2016, and more than 1.6 million customers used it at least once in the last year.

