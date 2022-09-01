Search and rescue team called out following reports a climber had fallen in a quarry near Mold

A Flintshire-based volunteer search and rescue team were called out today, Thursday, September 1, following reports a climber had fallen in a quarry near Mold.

The North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team, based in Mold, were scrambled to assist a woman who had fallen and sustained a back injury while climbing at Pot Hole Quarry in Llanferres.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “This afternoon the team was called by North Wales Police to a assist a woman at Pot Hole Quarry, Llanferres, Nr. Mold.”

“She had taken a leader fall while climbing and had sustained a back injury.”

“Team members attended and carried out first aid, before packaging her in a vacuum mattress. She was carried/wheeled out to the road with our stretcher.”

“She was then handed over to a Welsh Ambulance crew for onward transport to hospital.”

“Get well soon.”

“Thanks also to her climbing partner and other members of the public for their help which made our task easier.”

NEWSAR is an all volunteer organisation, almost exclusively funded by donations.

