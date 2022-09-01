Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 1st Sep 2022

Search and rescue team called out following reports a climber had fallen in a quarry near Mold

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A Flintshire-based volunteer search and rescue team were called out today, Thursday, September 1, following reports a climber had fallen in a quarry near Mold.

The North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team, based in Mold, were scrambled to assist a woman who had fallen and sustained a back injury while climbing at Pot Hole Quarry in Llanferres.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “This afternoon the team was called by North Wales Police to a assist a woman at Pot Hole Quarry, Llanferres, Nr. Mold.”

“She had taken a leader fall while climbing and had sustained a back injury.”

“Team members attended and carried out first aid, before packaging her in a vacuum mattress. She was carried/wheeled out to the road with our stretcher.”

“She was then handed over to a Welsh Ambulance crew for onward transport to hospital.”

“Get well soon.”

“Thanks also to her climbing partner and other members of the public for their help which made our task easier.”

NEWSAR is an all volunteer organisation, almost exclusively funded by donations.
https://www.newsar.org.uk/donate

Read Next

  • Children in Flintshire eligible for uniform grant in Wales can now get one if they go to school in England
  • Founder of Deeside based Redrow donates £5m to support young people with type 1 diabetes
  • Development of a National Care Service “vital for recruiting and retaining care staff” says Senedd Committee
  • Paper £20 and £50 notes set to be withdrawn from circulation at the end of the month

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Children in Flintshire eligible for uniform grant in Wales can now get one if they go to school in England

    News

    Founder of Deeside based Redrow donates £5m to support young people with type 1 diabetes

    News

    Development of a National Care Service “vital for recruiting and retaining care staff” says Senedd Committee

    News

    Paper £20 and £50 notes set to be withdrawn from circulation at the end of the month

    News

    North Wales Health Board Chief Executive to retire after 18 months in the role

    News

    Five men charged in connection with stabbing in Chester last year

    News

    Met Office reveals storm names for the 2022/23 season

    News

    The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales responds to cost of living crisis with new priorities

    News

    Scam Ofgem email is luring victims with fake energy refunds, warns Which?

    News




    Read 460,676 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn