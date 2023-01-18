Schools closed and poor driving conditions reported across Flintshire as cold snap continues

There are reports of very tricky driving conditions in parts of Flintshire this morning.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather alert for ice and snow which is in place until 12pm today.





Traffic Wales has warned drivers to take extra care on the road this morning.

"If you are travelling this morning, take extra care as there is a risk of ice on many roads and surfaces, allow extra." The Mwet Office has said.

All looks relatively clear on the A494 and A55 locally but its the side roads that are causing the issues, very icy out and about – footpaths are also really slippy! pic.twitter.com/iugOAGdJvB
— DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) January 18, 2023

While main roads such as the A494 and A55 in lower parts of Flintshire are clear, local roads and those on higher ground are rpeted to be treacherous due to ice.

According to Flintshire Council's website, schools in Hawarden, Buckley, Shotton and Cilcain will be closed today due to the conditions.

Elfed School posted on social media: "School is closed today due to a combination of the condition of the site and staff availability. There will be work set for students to access via Satchel One."

Council link to school closure page: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Schools/SchoolClosures.aspx

⚠️ Ice will affect many areas on Wednesday morning, so it's worth leaving extra time for any journeys that you have planned
🌤️ After a frosty start, many of us will see some winter sunshine
❄️ Wintry showers in areas exposed to the brisk northwesterly wind and #snow in places pic.twitter.com/jBcJzia0Qa
— Met Office (@metoffice) January 17, 2023

Motorists are also reminded to take extra care on the roads and to ensure their vehicle is properly equipped for winter driving. This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Becky Guy, Road Safety Manager at Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, said:

"These wintry conditions can decrease visibility, increase stopping distances and the risk of skidding, which can all increase the risk of being involved in a crash."

"If you can, avoid driving in such weather, and if you are expected to drive for work, do ask your employer about whether it has a winter driving policy."





"Things to check before you set off include that all of your lights are working and clean, your tyres are inflated correctly and have at least 3mm of tread, you have enough fuel or charge in the car for unforeseen events and a way of contacting someone in an emergency. Finally, if in doubt and you are able to, postpone your trip until conditions improve."

Keeping safe in sleet, hail and snow

To help keep drivers safe, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has shared its top winter driving tips to help keep drivers and riders safe.

Before your journey

Plan your journey, checking the traffic news and allowing extra time

If it has been snowing, be sure to remove snow from the top of your car so that it does not slide down and obstruct your view when driving

Check fuel or charge levels before you set off to allow for unexpected delays

If you drive an automatic car, check the handbook to see if there’s a winter driving mode setting

Assess whether your journey is essential, and speak to your employer about whether they have a winter driving policy

Driving on winter roads

Pull off in second gear, going gently on the clutch to avoid wheel-spin

Leave plenty of room between you and other road users, applying your brakes gradually and in good time

When driving uphill, check the road is clear and try to avoid stopping part way up to prevent you from rolling backwards

When driving downhill, keep it slow and use a low gear

Remember that braking distance can increase up to double in wet weather and by 10 times in icy weather ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

