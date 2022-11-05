Saturday: No trains services in North Wales today despite strikes being called off

A series of planned strikes by railway workers have been suspended, the RMT union announced on Friday.

The RMT suspended planned strikes on November 5, 7 and 9 and will now enter into a period of “intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies.”

Locally, Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action, however strike action resulting from the dispute between the unions and Network Rail meant TfW would have been unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “Due to the short notice given for the cancellation of the strikes, it’s not possible for services to be reinstated on Saturday 5 November.”

“Most trains across the Wales and Borders network will remain suspended, with only the potential to run an extremely limited number of services east of Cardiff and to the Valleys lines.”

Network Rail said: “Despite strikes being suspended, the late notice means services for Saturday 5 November cannot be reinstated and will remain extremely limited.”

“Along with our train company partners we will work without pause over the weekend, however there will be limited ability to change the ‘strike timetable’ for Monday 7 November.”

“Our advice remains to please check before you travel on Saturday 5 and Monday 7 November and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.”

The RMT said the current dispute remains “very much live, and the union is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15th November.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next 6 months to secure a deal, we will.”

