Sandycroft’s RSV Automotive joins forces with racing driver Joshua North for 2024 season

RSV Automotive, a leading independent German car specialist based in Sandycroft, has announced its partnership with Cheshire-based racing driver Joshua North for the upcoming 2024 season.

The local BMW and Mini service provider will sponsor Joshua as he enters his second season in the competitive K-Tec Clio Sport Championship.

The partnership will see the RSV Automotive-branded Renault Clio competing across sixteen rounds at some of the UK’s most prestigious racing venues, starting at the famous Brands Hatch Circuit and culminating in October at Silverstone, the home of British motorsport.

Joshua North, who will be returning as a team driver for JG Racing, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. “It’s an honour to represent RSV Automotive this year,” said North.

“I’m eager to work closely with Simon, Hollie, and the entire RSV team to explore the potential reach motorsport can offer. With a full calendar of on and off-track events, I’m looking forward to seeing how this partnership develops throughout the year.”

Simon, the Director of RSV Automotive, shared his excitement about supporting North in the championship.

“After meeting Josh and the team and seeing their dedication and passion for success, we knew this would be a perfect fit,” he commented.

“We’re all set for a thrilling season and will be cheering Josh and the team all the way to the podium.”

Fans can follow Joshua North’s progress throughout the season and get updates on the partnership by following RSV Automotive on social media.

More information about the K-Tec Clio Sport Championship is available on the 750 Motor Club’s website.

Founded in 2013, RSV Automotive has become a cornerstone in the region for owners of German cars, providing dealership-level service at competitive prices.