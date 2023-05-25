Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 25th May 2023

Saltney man one of four charged following drugs raids in Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officers from Chester Proactive Policing Team have charged four people with drug offences following a series of warrants in the city. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The three men and one boy were all arrested in the early hours of Wednesday 24 May after warrants were executed at five properties across Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Faras Al-Aghbari, 26, of Wordsworth Crescent, Blacon, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine, MDMA), two counts of conspiracy to supply class B drugs cannabis, ketamine), and two counts of possession of criminal property. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Oliver Haghighi, 27, of Cwrt Y Terfyn, Saltney, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stephan Kulcsar, 39, of Glyn Garth, Blacon, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A 15-year-old boy from the Chester area has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All four appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday 25 May. Al-Aghbari was remanded in custody and Haghighi, Kulcsar and the 15-year-old boy were bailed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They are next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 22 June. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Police launch safety campaign at schools across South Flintshire amid parking concerns
  • Operation Sceptre: Over 560 Knives Surrendered in North Wales during National Week of Action
  • Dispersal order and increased police patrols as Chester braces for influx of racegoers

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Police launch safety campaign at schools across South Flintshire amid parking concerns

    News

    Operation Sceptre: Over 560 Knives Surrendered in North Wales during National Week of Action

    News

    Dispersal order and increased police patrols as Chester braces for influx of racegoers

    News

    Health Minister says “key individuals” named in secret Health Board report “have been suspended”

    News

    Jet2 to introduce eight winter holiday destinations from Liverpool Airport

    News

    Fine, dry bank holiday weekend ahead, say Met Office forecasters

    News

    Welsh Water apologises and gives rebate to customers over regulatory reporting errors

    News

    Ofgem Price Cap: Energy bill to drop by £426 a year from July

    News

    Lidl and Flintshire Council tight lipped on Connah’s Quay supermarket progress

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn