Saltney man one of four charged following drugs raids in Chester

Officers from Chester Proactive Policing Team have charged four people with drug offences following a series of warrants in the city. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The three men and one boy were all arrested in the early hours of Wednesday 24 May after warrants were executed at five properties across Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Faras Al-Aghbari, 26, of Wordsworth Crescent, Blacon, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine, MDMA), two counts of conspiracy to supply class B drugs cannabis, ketamine), and two counts of possession of criminal property. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Oliver Haghighi, 27, of Cwrt Y Terfyn, Saltney, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stephan Kulcsar, 39, of Glyn Garth, Blacon, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A 15-year-old boy from the Chester area has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All four appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday 25 May. Al-Aghbari was remanded in custody and Haghighi, Kulcsar and the 15-year-old boy were bailed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They are next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 22 June. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News