Saltney man one of four charged following drugs raids in Chester
Officers from Chester Proactive Policing Team have charged four people with drug offences following a series of warrants in the city.
The three men and one boy were all arrested in the early hours of Wednesday 24 May after warrants were executed at five properties across Chester.
Faras Al-Aghbari, 26, of Wordsworth Crescent, Blacon, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine, MDMA), two counts of conspiracy to supply class B drugs cannabis, ketamine), and two counts of possession of criminal property.
Oliver Haghighi, 27, of Cwrt Y Terfyn, Saltney, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis).
Stephan Kulcsar, 39, of Glyn Garth, Blacon, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis).
A 15-year-old boy from the Chester area has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis).
All four appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday 25 May. Al-Aghbari was remanded in custody and Haghighi, Kulcsar and the 15-year-old boy were bailed.
They are next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 22 June.
