Ryanair launching three new routes from Liverpool as part of its Summer 2024 schedule

Ryanair is launching three new routes from Liverpool as part of its Summer 2024 schedule.

The new routes to Corfu, Lanzarote, and Paphos will see the budget airline expand its reach to 32 locations from Liverpool.

The expansion is backed by the addition of a new B737 aircraft to the existing fleet at Liverpool, highlighting a significant £400 million investment and the creation of over 30 high-quality jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

The introduction of new routes is a strategic move to accommodate an 11% growth in Liverpool traffic, pushing passenger numbers to an impressive 2.2 million per annum.

Ryanair’s commitment to Liverpool doesn’t just enhance travel options for passengers; it also plays a crucial role in supporting 1,600 local jobs, including 150 high paid positions for pilots, cabin crew, and engineers.

To mark the launch of its Summer ’24 schedule in Liverpool, Ryanair is celebrating with a seat sale, offering fares starting from as low as £19.99.

This limited-time offer is available for booking on Ryanair’s website, inviting travellers to plan their summer holidays at knock-down prices.

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Head of Communications, expressed excitement over the new summer schedule, highlighting the addition of the first B737 aircraft for the Summer ’24 flights to the newly introduced sunny destinations.

“Not only is our Liverpool summer ’24 schedule offering more route choices at the lowest fares for summer holidays, but it’s also creating 30 new high-paid jobs as we introduce an additional B737 aircraft in Liverpool to support our traffic growth this summer,” Jade stated.

Paul Winfield, the Aviation Director for Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA), also commented on Ryanair’s latest commitment, noting the significant impact on the region.

“Liverpool has become the airport of choice for many, thanks to our customer-friendly experience. Ryanair’s expansion here means greater destination choices and more opportunities to fly from Liverpool, benefiting both employment and the visitor economy,” Paul said.