Rugby stars and entrepreneur unite to launch Wales-wide health and fitness app

Two high profile Welsh rugby players and an entrepreneur have completed a successful round of investment to support the relaunch of a fitness app that will revolutionise the way people access exercise and leisure services in Wales.

Fitap is an innovative search platform connecting gym owners, personal trainers, sports clubs and health and fitness providers with consumers at the touch of a button.

Founded by Wales rugby union internationals Alex Cuthbert and Gareth Anscombe, in partnership with Welsh CEO and entrepreneur Dean Jones, the app is unique and will enable users to search for services in their area, saving time and money and delivering options they may never have come across before.

Those who download Fitap – which is offering free advertising space to fitness professionals until January 2023 – can set up a profile and identify choices tailored to their specific requirements, geographical location, budget, and availability.

“For those providing fitness services, especially independent gyms and personal training facilities, the costs of marketing and advertising is high, and difficult to measure the return on investment. Fitap is an affordable, measurable, and accessible alternative,” said Dean.

“We are excited to share more with people in the coming months as this is a game-changer for the industry and are thankful to those who have supported us on this journey since our soft launch in 2020, notably the well-known businesses and sporting stars who got behind our successful fundraise recently, raising over £200,000.”

Alex and Gareth – key members of the Ospreys and Wales rugby union sides – echoed those comments and believe Fitap will help build a more active and engaged population in Wales.

“At present there is no one-specific place for people to explore their health and fitness options, so the app will fill that void,” said Alex.

“Everybody is different and that includes where they are on their health and exercise journey, so this will give them an easy-to-use alternative to scouring the internet in the hope of finding something suitable.

“We are passionate about helping others to be fit, happy and healthy, so it’s brilliant to be able to relaunch Fitap to the market.”

Gareth added: “As well as physical health the mental health of consumers is hugely important to us – particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and self-isolation – so we have a free section where organisations can promote and share their mental health awareness information and activities.

“The app will support users with a bespoke end-to-end experience and give fitness providers a platform to connect directly with them, so they can advertise discounts and offers, and help bring the health and fitness arena to a modern, tech-savvy audience.

“Fitness classes offered vary from gym classes and tennis lessons to white water rafting and kids summer rugby camps, both online and offline – the range is vast and inclusive.

“We are all heartened by the feedback we’ve received so far as this is exactly what the industry has been waiting for, so watch this space!”

For more information on Fitap, visit www.fitap.co.uk and follow @fitapofficial on social media.