Rugby stars and CEO unite to launch new media platform for Welsh sports

An exciting and informative new print and digital media platform for Welsh sports launches today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wales rugby union teammates Gareth Anscombe and Alex Cuthbert alongside Welsh CEO and entrepreneur Dean Jones have unveiled Sportin Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Offering a positive outlook on the country’s successful sports scene, the first issue features an exclusive interview with rugby legends Shane Williams, James Hook, Lee Byrne and Mike Phillips, who share memories of the Six Nations and some interesting tales about their favourite and least favourite opponents from their time in the tournament. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dean, Alex, and Gareth plan to align Welsh brands and organisations in the private sector with monthly news and information from sports clubs and personalities across the nation, reinforced by regular podcasts and social media. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are thrilled to launch Sportin Wales and see it as a fantastic print and digital platform delivering exclusive stories and interviews in tandem with advertising opportunities and contributions from leading names in football, rugby and boxing to martial arts, tennis, golf, cricket, disability sports and more,” said Dean. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We will provide our audience with bilingual digital content and a print publication that entertains, engages, and informs, which we hope is evident from the articles and information already released.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alex echoed those words and feels the launch could not have been timed better. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Six Nations brings the whole of Wales together in support of the rugby, so to have an exclusive interview with four of the best players we’ve ever produced at the heart of this edition is a great way to start things off,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gareth added: “We want to engage with sports fans, businesses, and communities across Wales by delivering an accessible, informative monthly platform showcasing the very best of Welsh sport. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This country has so many amazing and talented people playing sports at all levels, achieving great things at home and on the international stage – we look forward to sharing their stories.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Thousands of copies of the magazine will be distributed monthly to key sites across Wales, including homes, fitness facilities, sports and leisure clubs, transport hubs and hospitality venues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The monthly magazine will be hosted on the Sportin Wales website, which as well as the latest sports news and interviews includes online content includes special offers and competitions, health and wellbeing tips, lifestyle features, travel guides and food and nutrition advice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

You can read the February edition of Sportin Wales here: www.sportin.wales/Issues ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News