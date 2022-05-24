Royal Opera House offering two years of paid employment at one of London’s leading theatres

The Royal Opera House is delighted to announce its new apprenticeships for 2022/23, offering high quality training and two years of paid employment at one of London’s leading theatres.

The new positions are predominantly in technical and production teams and provide early career opportunities for those looking to move into the arts.

The Royal Opera House is committed to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion – and passionately believes that building teams of individuals with different ideas, perspectives and backgrounds is vital, ensuring the quality and relevance of our work.

New apprentices will join the Royal Opera House’s current cohort of 10, receiving invaluable on-the-job experience in technical, lighting, costume, scenic metalwork, scenic art, marketing and collections departments.

A full list of roles is available on our website, and applications are due by 9am, Tuesday 7 June 2022.

The Royal Opera House has welcomed 76 entry level apprentices since its sector-leading scheme began in 2007, providing high quality vocational training for those without a degree-level (or equivalent) qualification.

Apprentices gain a relevant industry qualification and are guided by some of the most accomplished and recognised practitioners in the UK’s arts industry, graduating equipped with transferable skills and a fantastic breadth of experience under their belts.

Nearly 90% of all ROH apprentices remain within the arts once they have completed their apprenticeship, and many return to the Royal Opera House to continue their careers.

Sarah Waterman, Apprenticeships and Work Experience Manager, said: “We are really excited to be able to support another cohort of ROH apprentices.”

“The apprentices are such an important part of the Royal Opera House team, as new talent and fresh enthusiasm helps us ensure that ROH can continue to create world class opera and ballet performances and stay at the cutting edge of the industry”

Alison Boateng, Social Media Apprentice, said: “Applying for this apprenticeship was one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

“My work in the Communications team has pushed me to achieve my full potential, giving me opportunities to learn and grow in a busy theatre setting, try my hand at producing creative content for our social media team, and take my first steps in the industry.”

“I had always wanted to work in the arts, and am so glad that my dream has become a reality.”

Lauren Taylor, Flys and Automation Apprentice, said: “Becoming an apprentice at the Royal Opera House was the best decision I have ever made.”

“The experiences I’ve had, and people I have met, have helped shape who I am now.”

“I’ve learnt so much about the industry whilst being here and through the placement opportunities I have been given.”

“The building is always evolving – especially from an engineering and technical point of view – which means I get to work with the latest and best equipment, and help put on a really wide range of shows.”

All applicants must be over 18 years of age, have authorisation to work in the UK and not have a degree-level (or equivalent) qualification.

No other specific qualifications are necessary.

All apprentices are paid the National Living Wage, and must spend 20% of their employed hours taking part in off-the-job training.

Short case study videos are available to watch on the Royal Opera House YouTube channel.