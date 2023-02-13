Royal Navy sailor, 24, from Flintshire found dead at Cornwall training base
A Royal Navy sailor from Flintshire has been found dead at a training base in Cornwall.
An inquest heard 24-year-old Leading Hand Benjamin Thomas was discovered at the HMS Raleigh shore base, Torpoint, on 30 January.
The proceedings into the death of the sailor, from Mold were opened and adjourned by the Cornwall Coroner on Friday.
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of the Royal Navy go out to the family and friends.”
“It would be inappropriate to comment and any further queries should be directed to the Coroner.”
