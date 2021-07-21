Royal College of Nursing says 3% pay rise is a bitter blow for NHS staff in Wales

The Welsh government has agreed to give all NHS staff a 3% pay rise, as she accepts the pay review bodies’ recommendations in full today.

But the increase is “lower than the rate of inflation, which is expected to hit 3.7% this year, meaning staff will effectively get a pay cut.” The Royal College of Nursing has said.

The 3% rise follows the NHS Pay Review Body and the Pay Review Body for Doctors and Dentists.

Helen Whyley, Director, Royal College of Nursing Wales, said: “The 3% award from the Welsh Government is bitterly disappointing.”

“This does not reflect the 12.5% ask of the Royal College of Nursing, which would bring nurses in line with other professions and redress the fact that their wages have reduced over the last 10 years.”

Chair of the RCN Trade Union Committee, Graham Revie, said: “This pay award falls far short of the significant and urgent pay rise members deserve. It is inadequate and irresponsible, compromising the nursing profession and its patients.

“The next step in this process is critical. We’ll be asking every member with an Agenda for Change contract if they think the award is acceptable. Members will decide the way forward and I am determined that their collective voice is heard loud and clear. Now more than ever we must stand together as one professional union for fair pay.”

BMA Cymru Wales has responded to the news of the 3% rise, a spokesperson said:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic colleagues across the healthcare sector went above and beyond to care for patients, putting themselves and their families’ lives at risk in the process.

“After going through the most challenging times in their careers, we are extremely disappointed at the DDRB’s recommendation of a 3% pay uplift, and that the Minister has chosen not to go above and beyond this.”

“Ultimately we will need to consult with our members to gauge their reaction and plan to discuss this with the Minister as soon as possible.”

“However, as we begin to tackle the longest waiting lists on record, the Welsh Government and NHS employers must step up their efforts to support NHS staff; working with us to provide properly funded primary care services, improved recruitment and retention, rest facilities and wellbeing services to ensure we can deliver the vital care needed in Wales.”

“If we fail to look after this invaluable workforce, we will fail to continue to provide the high standards of care to patients that we all want to deliver.”

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Once again, I would like to thank NHS Wales staff for their outstanding efforts during this pandemic. Many staff have worked very long hours under tremendous pressure.

“This pay rise recognizes the dedication and commitment of NHS staff and the huge contribution they have made. It also recognizes how much the Welsh communities value them.