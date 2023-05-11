Road safety charity calls for urgent government action on UK’s drug-driving crisis

The UK’s leading independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, has urged the UK government to take immediate measures to combat the escalating drug-driving crisis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The issue, which the charity states has been on the UK government’s radar since 2011, has seen a staggering increase in casualties and collisions of over 260% in the last decade, with nearly 28,000 convictions reported in 2021 alone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity deems the situation “devastating, far-reaching, and only getting worse.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

IAM RoadSmart’s recent research paints a troubling picture of the crisis, with the survey revealing that 1-in-10 motorists have driven or been a passenger in a vehicle where the driver has been under the influence of illegal drugs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A concerning 14% admitted they would not deter a family member or friend from driving while under the influence of drugs, and 6% claimed they would be comfortable driving in such a state themselves. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity’s research also highlights the dangers of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs like antihistamines, painkillers, and anti-depressants, which can significantly impair a driver’s judgment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to their findings, a third of motorists are unaware of the maximum dosages of prescription medication before it impacts their ability to drive. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A fifth rarely or never check whether prescription medication will affect their driving ability, and a quarter are likely to drive after taking OTC medications that warn against using heavy machinery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the face of these alarming statistics, IAM RoadSmart is reiterating its call for a meeting with government ministers to discuss effective countermeasures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity is urging the government to announce the results of its consultation, “Protecting the public from repeat drug-driving offenders,” launched last summer. It also emphasises the need for separate rehabilitation schemes, recognising drug-driving as a distinct issue from drink-driving. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As part of its comprehensive strategy, IAM RoadSmart is advocating for the development of a rehabilitation option focused on illegal substances to reduce reoffences effectively. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity is also eager to work with government and health sector partners to raise awareness about the potential effects of prescribed medications on a driver’s ability. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With these steps, IAM RoadSmart hopes to reverse the rising trend of drug-driving incidents and ensure safer roads for Britain, emphasising that a collective effort is crucial to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

