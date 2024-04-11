Road closed between Hawarden and Ewloe due to a ‘road traffic collision’

Police have closed a main road between Ewloe and Hawarden following a ‘road traffic collision.’

Emergency services are at the scene on the B5125- The Highway, close to Wood Lane.

An air ambulance is reported to have landed close by, it left the area just before 5.20pm.

North Wales Police said in a statement: “There has been a road traffic collision on the B5125- The Highway, between the roundabout and Hawarden High school, motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.”