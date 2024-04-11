Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 11th Apr 2024

Road closed between Hawarden and Ewloe due to a ‘road traffic collision’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have closed a main road between Ewloe and Hawarden following a ‘road traffic collision.’

Emergency services are at the scene on the B5125- The Highway, close to Wood Lane.

An air ambulance is reported to have landed close by, it left the area just before 5.20pm.

North Wales Police said in a statement: “There has been a road traffic collision on the B5125- The Highway, between the roundabout and Hawarden High school, motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Chester Zoo is the UK’s top zoo, according to new Tripadvisor rankings
  • Shotton home conversion to HMO approved amid community concerns
  • Ryanair launching three new routes from Liverpool as part of its Summer 2024 schedule

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Chester Zoo is the UK’s top zoo, according to new Tripadvisor rankings

    News

    Shotton home conversion to HMO approved amid community concerns

    News

    Ryanair launching three new routes from Liverpool as part of its Summer 2024 schedule

    News

    £200m carbon capture project unveiled for Deeside’s Parc Adfer

    News

    Golden girl Jess has heart set on Paralympics following equine victory

    News

    Welsh Ambulance Service exploring drone use for defibrillator delivery

    News

    Morrisons expands quieter shopping hours

    News

    Exhibition of Chester students’ work explores new life for empty retail spaces

    News

    Alun School in Mold shines in latest Estyn report

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn