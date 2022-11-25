Road between Leeswood and Penyffordd partially blocked due to vehicle fire

The A5104 between Leeswood and Penyffordd is partially blocked following an earlier vehicle fire.

The incident which happened between Bridge Inn to Padeswood Lake Road has been dealt with by the fire service.

The road was closed for a short period of time/

A traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on A5104 both ways from The Bridge Inn to Padeswood Lake Road. Road was closed earlier whilst fire services dealt with the fire safely.

“Recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival, affecting traffic between Leeswood and Penyffordd”

