Road and rail disruption as strong winds batter region
A number of trains on the Wrexham to Bidston line have been cancelled due to a fallen tree.
So far the 06:56 Wrexham General to Bidston, the 07:21 Bidston to Wrexham Central have been cancelled, “this is due to a tree blocking the railway.”
Transport for Wales website states: “Due to a tree blocking the railway between Gwersyllt and Cefn-Y-Bedd some lines are disrupted.”
“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 08:30.”
The A550 Welsh Road at Ledsham reopened just before 7am after being closed for an hour due to a fallen tree and collision.
Traffic Wales has said at 7.45am, junction 33A Northop Hall Off-slip, travelling Eastbound, is closed due to a fallen tree.
A traffic report for the area states: “Exit ramp closed due to fallen tree on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J33A (Northop Hall East). Traffic is coping well”
Tree down on Sealand rd by Lookers on blind bend, blocking half Wales bound lane. *reported @Go_CheshireWest @cheshirepolice
— Adam Dandy (@AdamDandy) December 21, 2023
Flintshire Council said it was closing Flintshire Bridge until 12pm today due to high winds.
A Met Office yellow warning for yellow strong winds due to Storm Pia.
Wind speeds are expected to gust widely between 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts of 65-70 mph over high ground/
The Met Office has warned that high-sided vehicles may face delays on exposed routes and bridges.
Additionally, short-term power losses and other service disruptions are also expected.
Coastal routes, seafronts, and communities should be wary of large waves and spray, which could pose additional hazards.
The public is advised to exercise caution and prepare for these conditions. A spokesperson for the Met Office stated, “Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country. However, the strongest winds are likely to be across the far north and northeast of Scotland, including the Northern Isles during the morning.”
The spokesperson further added, “Winds will slowly moderate from the west Thursday evening.”
Travellers in the affected areas are encouraged to check road conditions and public transport timetables and consider amending their travel plans accordingly.
The Met Office emphasises the importance of staying informed and taking necessary precautions during this period of adverse weather.
