RNLI and HM Coastguard offer safety advice ahead of start of school summer holidays

Ahead of the start of summer holidays, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and Her Majesty’s (HM) Coastguard are reminding families in Wales to take care when visiting the coast.

New figures reveal that during the school summer holidays last year, over 800 lifeguard incidents were reported in Wales, many of which involved children and teenagers.

As schools prepare to break up in Wales, RNLI beach lifeguards, are expecting to be extremely busy again during the long summer break.

The RNLI and HM Coastguard are asking those visiting the coast to choose a lifeguarded beach and be aware of some basic advice to keep themselves and their families safe.

Last year RNLI lifeguards aided a total of 990 people during the school summer holidays across Wales.

Jo Price, the RNLI lead lifeguard for Ceredigion and South Wales, said: “Our lifeguards will be extremely busy during the school summer holidays.

“To stay safe, we’re reminding families to choose a lifeguarded beach where possible and swim between the red and yellow flags which is the safest area as it is constantly monitored by our highly-trained lifeguards.

“A simple skill we ask everyone of any age to remember is how to Float to live if they find themselves in difficulty in the water. Lean back like a starfish, using your arms and legs to stay afloat.

“This will allow you to control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. The technique has been proven to save lives.”

Throughout the summer months, a children’s RNLI Seaside Safety advert will be broadcast on TV channels with the catchy song reminding those visiting the coast to float like a starfish if they find themselves in difficulty in the water.

Claire Hughes, Director of HM Coastguard said: “We’re urging anyone visiting the coast and taking part in coastal activities to be aware of the dangers so they can have a safe and enjoyable summer.

“Always check the weather conditions and tide times before heading to the coast as it’s very easy to find yourself quickly cut off by the tide or blown offshore.

“Whatever activity you choose to do, whether it’s swimming, paddle-boarding, walking or anything else near the water, look out for your friends and family to help keep each other safe.

“Please enjoy the UK’s wonderful beaches and coastline but respect their dangers and remember, in a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’

The RNLI’s key water safety advice for young people is: