Rhydymwyn industrial estate blaze ‘now under control’ say firefighters

A fire which broke out at an industrial estate in Rhydymwyn just after 8am is now under control the fire service has said.

Six fire appliances, an Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Command Unit have been at the scene of the blaze on the Antelope Industrial Park.

At the height of the blaze a huge plume of smoke could be seen across a large part of Flintshire as it drifts northwards over the River Dee towards the Wirral.

Fire in Rhydymwyn this morning – looks like the foam factory. #drone #dronephotography pic.twitter.com/Jzyuzd1SWN — Will Robinson (@willrobbo) October 25, 2022

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire at Antelope Industrial Park, Rhydymwyn, Flintshire is now under control.”

“Six appliances, an Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Command Unit and the Environmental Protection Unit remain at the scene working with partners from Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Water.”

“A significant smoke plume can be seen for a number of miles – we advise local residents to continue to keep windows and doors closed and for people to keep away from the area.”

Environmental officers are at the scene monitoring air quality and local watercourses.

One person has been taken to hospital, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at approximately 7:50am this morning to reports of a fire on Antelope Industrial Estate in Mold. We deployed an emergency ambulance and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service. One patient was conveyed by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for further treatment.”

Anthony Randles, NRW Environment Team Leader for North East Wales, said:

“Our officers are currently on site at an ongoing fire at Antelope Industrial Park, Rhydymwyn, Flint.

“They are supporting North Wales Fire and Rescue Service offering advice and guidance on how to reduce the risk to the environment.

“We will monitor the impact on air quality and local watercourses and ensure the necessary measures are in place to minimise any impact.”

