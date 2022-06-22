Revolutionary new ”Skills Factory” to host first Industry 4.0 expo in Deeside

A revolutionary new Skills Factory will play host to a cutting-edge event uniting pioneers of engineering and education.

The inaugural Digital Manufacturing Skills Expo is to take place at Coleg Cambria Deeside from 9.30am to 4pm on Tuesday (June 28).

Organised in partnership with Nu-Tech Exhibitions and Events, the Open University and Bangor University, the free event at Medru – The Skills Factory will give businesses and students the opportunity to discover more about Industry 4.0 – the fourth industrial revolution – and Smart Technology.

Visitors can also find out more on the range of digital courses and apprenticeships available at the college and interact with a selection of top companies at a suppliers’ exhibition, with confirmed names including Universal Robots, Manchester Metrology, Alpha 3 Manufacturing, KUKA, Innovative Physics, Broetje Automation, RARUK Automation, Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC Cymru), Croft Additive Manufacturing Ltd, WHM-Robotics, Omnia-NW Ltd, Mark 3D Ltd, V360 Group, Wittenstein, Measurement Solutions Ltd, ALRAD Instruments and Metlase Ltd.

Nigel Holloway, Cambria’s Director of Business Solutions, said: “The aim of the Digital Manufacturing Skills Expo is to demonstrate future techniques needed for managing and optimising all aspects of manufacturing processes and the supply chain.

“As well as the exhibition – featuring leading names from industry – we will showcase the incredible, state-of-the-art facilities and equipment we have here at the Skills Factory and highlight examples of all nine recognised areas of focus for Industry 4.0, from Cyber Security, and Internet of Things, to Simulation, Big Data and Augmented Reality.

“This is a platform for us to bring together prospective learners, heavyweights from the digital arena and business and academia for a day of exploration and innovation – we hope to see you there.”

Dr Daniel Roberts, Medru Liaison Officer for Bangor University’s School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering added: “The exhibition will be a great way to highlight what our Medru – the Skills Factory partnership can offer to businesses in terms of up-skilling courses, but also to demonstrate the range of equipment available on the market to not just streamline manufacturing processes, but also business processes so that they are Industry 4.0 ready.”

Live demonstrations and workshops will take place across the site, in addition to technical presentations, networking and ‘technology transfer’.

Nu-Tech Managing Director Lisa Jones-Taylor added: “We have some fantastic organisations lined-up to exhibit and limited spaces available, so if companies are interested in displaying their Industry 4.0 capabilities, please get in touch soon.

“For companies and learners looking ahead to future technologies and investment in skills, this is an event not to be missed.”

For more information and to register for the free Digital Manufacturing Skills Expo, visit the website: www.industry4techevents.com/ digital-manufacturing-skills- expo.