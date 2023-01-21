Residents urged to be cautious and not to buy items from door-to-door salespeople
North Wales residents are being warned to be on alert as cold callers posing as “reformed criminals” have been spotted selling household items in the area.
The individuals, who are known as Pedlars or Hawkers, may carry their own ID, but it is important to note that they are required to have a Pedlar’s license issued by police forces to those of “good character”.
However, it is unlikely that someone with a known criminal history would be granted such a license.
Probation services have stated that they do not encourage this kind of activity for individuals on probation.
A North Wales Police spokesperson has said: “Intelligence suggests that these cold callers may also be selling information about vulnerable individuals, who would be easy targets for criminal activity, and overcharging them for goods.”
“The use of card payments has also been reported, putting residents at risk of financial fraud.”
“Residents are urged to be cautious and to politely decline any offers from door-to-door salespeople.”
“By working together and reporting suspicious behavior to the authorities, we can make North Wales a “no go area” for these criminals and keep our communities safe.”
Further information on Doorstep crime please see the following website: Doorstep Crime and Scam Prevention | Operation Repeat (oprepeat.co.uk)
How to apply for a pedlar's certificate – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
