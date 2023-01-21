Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 21st Jan 2023

Updated: Sat 21st Jan

Residents urged to be cautious and not to buy items from door-to-door salespeople

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales residents are being warned to be on alert as cold callers posing as “reformed criminals” have been spotted selling household items in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The individuals, who are known as Pedlars or Hawkers, may carry their own ID, but it is important to note that they are required to have a Pedlar’s license issued by police forces to those of “good character”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, it is unlikely that someone with a known criminal history would be granted such a license. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Probation services have stated that they do not encourage this kind of activity for individuals on probation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A North Wales Police spokesperson has said: “Intelligence suggests that these cold callers may also be selling information about vulnerable individuals, who would be easy targets for criminal activity, and overcharging them for goods.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The use of card payments has also been reported, putting residents at risk of financial fraud.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Residents are urged to be cautious and to politely decline any offers from door-to-door salespeople.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“By working together and reporting suspicious behavior to the authorities, we can make North Wales a “no go area” for these criminals and keep our communities safe.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Further information on Doorstep crime please see the following website: Doorstep Crime and Scam Prevention | Operation Repeat (oprepeat.co.uk) ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

How to apply for a pedlar’s certificate – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk) ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Corrie’s heartrending account highlights hidden pressures for North Wales hospital porters
  • Overnight closures on the M56 this weekend have been cancelled
  • North Wales man jailed for more than eight years following fatal collision on the M6


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Corrie’s heartrending account highlights hidden pressures for North Wales hospital porters

    News

    Overnight closures on the M56 this weekend have been cancelled

    News

    North Wales man jailed for more than eight years following fatal collision on the M6

    News

    Flintshire Council: Independent group joins main opposition party

    News

    Cheshire: M56 ‘in process of being re-opened’ following near 8 closure due to a serious collision

    News

    Welsh Government commits to ending punitive ‘one strike’ council tax rule

    News

    M56 heading towards North Wales closed following serious collision

    News

    Unite workers in Wales announce 4 new ambulance strike dates

    News

    New Forest School at Bailey Hill project in Mold offers unique opportunities for learning

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn