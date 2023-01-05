Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 5th Jan 2023

Updated: Thu 5th Jan

Residents startled by ‘huge bang’ heard in Deeside and Flint

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Residents in parts of Flintshire were left startled and confused on Wednesday night after a loud bang was heard across the area.

There was a stream of comments on social media from around 11.15pm with people from Queensferry to Flint asking about the mysterious noise, with some speculating as to the cause.

Aleksandra, a resident of Flint, thought it was a firework as the bang was accompanied by red flashing lights.

Natasha, also in Flint described the bang as “terrifying” and insisted that it did not sound like a firework.

Christine said it, “it frightened the life out of me.”

Meanwhile, Shirley suggested that the noise may have been caused by a transformer at Connah’s Quay power station.

Other residents reported hearing the loud bang in Connah’s Quay and Shotton, with some claiming that it had even caused houses in Flint to shake.

Lisa, like others, took to social media to ask if anyone knew what the cause might have been.

Checking flight tracking data there doesn’t appear to have been any military aircraft activity close by which would rule out a sonic boom.

As of yet, there has been no official explanation for the loud bang was .

 

 

 

