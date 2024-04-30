Updated: One person taken to hospital with minor injuries following a fire at Synthite in Mold

Update: One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a fire at the Synthite chemical manufacturing site on Denbigh Road in Mold.

Firefighters were called just after 2pm to the Synthite chemical manufacturing site on Denbigh Road.

The incident has seen the closure of the A541 from the junction with Dreflan to the junction with Black Brook Road.

The blaze is now under control but the fire sericve is expected to keep crews at the scene for several more hours.

In an update just before 7.20pm North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Crews remain at the scene of the factory fire on Denbigh Road, Mold, supported by emergency service colleagues from North Wales Police and WAST, and partners from Local Authority, Public Health Wales and Natural Resources Wales.

“One casualty has been transported to hospital with minor injuries for treatment.

“Currently four crews, the Hazardous material Unit, the Welfare Unit and the Aerial Ladder Platform are in attendance tackling reports of a fire in the production area.

“Whilst the fire is now considered to be under control, it is expected that crews will remain at the scene for a number of hours damping down the fire.

“Anyone in the area still affected by smoke should keep their doors and windows closed and switch off any air conditioning.

“Drivers who have to travel through smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep air vents closed.

“A multi-agency response is working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, and roads in the area will remain closed until it is safe to reopen them. Thank you for your ongoing co-operation.”

Earlier report: Residents in the Mold area have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to an ongoing incident at a chemical plant.

Firefighters were called just after 2pm to the Synthite chemical manufacturing site on Denbigh Road.

The incident has seen the closure of the A541 from the junction with Dreflan to the junction with Black Brook Road.

North Wales Police said in a post on social media: “Due to an ongoing incident at Synthite in Mold can all residents in the Mold area please keep their doors and windows closed.”

“The A541 is closed from the junction with Dreflan to the junction with Black Brook Road Rhyd y Goleu.”

North Wales Fire Service has said, “We were called at 14.06 to a fire at a factory on Denbigh Road, Mold.

“Four crews, the Incident Command Unit, the Hazardous material Unit and the Aerial Ladder Platform are in attendance tackling reports of a fire in the production area.

“Local residents are being asked to close windows and doors and avoid the area due to smoke and as a precautionary measure.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to police incident and building fire on A541 both ways from Dreflan to Black Brook.”

There have been several reports by residents of explosions at the site.

Finally arrived home, town was a nightmare. Synthite is on fire with some pretty decent explosions (if you’re local to me) avoid Mold if you can. Hope everyone is safe 🤞 — Shar  🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@cymru_79) April 30, 2024

Emily Jones sent us this video taken from the car park at Morgan’s which is close by, a loud bang can be heard as smoke rises from the the Synthite site.

Synthite manufactures and supplies formaldehyde, a flammable chemical used in building materials such as particleboard, plywood, and other pressed-wood products.

[Main photo: Emily Jones]