Fire Service say incident in Holywell Road Flint has been dealt with

[Archive Photo]

22.14 Update: North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said the incident in Holywell Road Flint has been dealt with and it will be handing it over to Flintshire Council.

We have dealt with the incident in #Holywell Road,Flint. The incident has now been handed over to Flintshire County Council. pic.twitter.com/jAoKB7FcMV — North Wales Fire #DiogeluCymru #KeepWalesSafe (@NorthWalesFire) June 9, 2022

Earlier report: Residents are being asked to keep windows and doors closed after an “incident” on Holywell Road, Flint.

In a post on social media at 8.43pm, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said, “Our crews are currently dealing with an incident on Holywell Road,Flint – Please avoid the area. ”

“All residents to remain inside with windows and doors closed. We are working to bring the incident under control as soon as possible.”

Our crews are currently dealing with an incident on #Holywell Road,Flint – Please avoid the area. All residents to remain inside with windows and doors closed. We are working to bring the incident under control as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/mRLMKSar1L — North Wales Fire #DiogeluCymru #KeepWalesSafe (@NorthWalesFire) June 9, 2022

A traffic report for the area did state: “Road closed due to building fire on A548 Holywell Street both ways from A5119 Aber Road to Earl Street. Traffic is coping well.”

The report now says the road is back open.