Posted: Thu 9th Jun 2022

Updated: Thu 9th Jun

Fire Service say incident in Holywell Road Flint has been dealt with

[Archive Photo]

22.14 Update: North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said the incident in Holywell Road Flint has been dealt with and it will be handing it over to Flintshire Council.

Earlier report: Residents are being asked to keep windows and doors closed after an “incident” on Holywell Road, Flint.

In a post on social media at 8.43pm, North Wales Fire and Rescue  Service said, “Our crews are currently dealing with an incident on Holywell Road,Flint – Please avoid the area. ”

“All residents to remain inside with windows and doors closed. We are working to bring the incident under control as soon as possible.”

A traffic report for the area did state: “Road closed due to building fire on A548 Holywell Street both ways from A5119 Aber Road to Earl Street. Traffic is coping well.”

The report now says the road is back open.



