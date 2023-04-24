Reports of antisocial off-road biking in Holywell prompts increase in police patrols
Police have received a number of reports of youths riding off-road bikes and electric bikes in a dangerous and antisocial manner in Holywell.
The incidents occurred in the woodlands, the grassy area near the small park on Nant Y Coed, and the cut-through to Woodlane.
Parents and guardians of children with off-road bikes are being reminded that these vehicles should only be used on private land and with the appropriate protective gear, not on public footpaths or roads.
In response to the reports, police will increase patrols in the affected areas to address the antisocial behaviour and ensure the safety of the community.
PCSO Jessica Willaims said: “We have received a few reports of off road bikes / off road electric bikes being ridden in the woodlands, grassy area by the little park on Nant Y Coed and the cut through to Woodlane in Holywell. ”
“The report states that youths are riding the bikes antisocially and without helmets. If anyone has any CCTV footage or any further information that would assist please let me know.”
“If there are any parents/guardians on here who have bought their children Off-road bikes please can I advise that they should only be ridden on private land and also with the correct protective gear. (Not on public footpaths and roads) ”
