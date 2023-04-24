Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Apr 2023

Reports of antisocial off-road biking in Holywell prompts increase in police patrols

Police have received a number of reports of youths riding off-road bikes and electric bikes in a dangerous and antisocial manner in Holywell. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incidents occurred in the woodlands, the grassy area near the small park on Nant Y Coed, and the cut-through to Woodlane. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Parents and guardians of children with off-road bikes are being reminded that these vehicles should only be used on private land and with the appropriate protective gear, not on public footpaths or roads. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response to the reports, police will increase patrols in the affected areas to address the antisocial behaviour and ensure the safety of the community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

PCSO Jessica Willaims said: “We have received a few reports of off road bikes / off road electric bikes being ridden in the woodlands, grassy area by the little park on Nant Y Coed and the cut through to Woodlane in Holywell. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The report states that youths are riding the bikes antisocially and without helmets. If anyone has any CCTV footage or any further information that would assist please let me know.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If there are any parents/guardians on here who have bought their children Off-road bikes please can I advise that they should only be ridden on private land and also with the correct protective gear. (Not on public footpaths and roads) ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Contact – jessica.williams@northwales.police.uk ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

