Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Mar 2022

Updated: Mon 7th Mar

A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate roundabout reopened following earlier overturned lorry

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: The road appears to be back open.

Update: Police have said, “A road closure is currently in place close to Zone 2 of Deeside Industrial Estate.
Officers are currently at the scene, following reports of a collision involving an articulated lorry.
The incident occurred at the roundabout between Shotwick Road and Parkway, near the Starbucks store and BP garage.
The road will remain closed until the vehicle can be safely recovered.
Thank you for your patience.”

Original information below…

A lorry has overturned on the A548 near the Deeside Industrial Estate zone 2 roundabout.

@wxm_mol tweeted us to say: “Big queues forming at the zone 2 roundabout on Deeside industrial estate if heading off zone 2 or coming from zone 3. Due to an overturned wagon. Police have only just arrived. Expect disruption into the evening.”

More as and when..



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Detailed plans to replace Victorian terraced houses in Buckley receive green light

News

Flintshire dairy farm makes fresh bid to keep popular milk vending machines

News

Flintshire boxing club punches above its weight thanks to cash seized from criminals

News

Ambulance service issues statement on emergency incident in Flint this morning

News

Online mental health service extended for three years after £7m funding boost

News

First minister condemns “unacceptable” abuse of shop workers after “record levels” of harassment reported during pandemic

News

New monitoring station will allow Hanson Cement to identify air quality issues in Penyffordd

News

Animal lovers encouraged to join specialist team of volunteers to help local wildlife

News

A55 carriageway closure all weekend in Flintshire for resurfacing work

News





Read 459,989 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn