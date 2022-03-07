A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate roundabout reopened following earlier overturned lorry

Update: The road appears to be back open.

Update: Police have said, “A road closure is currently in place close to Zone 2 of Deeside Industrial Estate.

Officers are currently at the scene, following reports of a collision involving an articulated lorry.

The incident occurred at the roundabout between Shotwick Road and Parkway, near the Starbucks store and BP garage.

The road will remain closed until the vehicle can be safely recovered.

Thank you for your patience.”

Original information below…

A lorry has overturned on the A548 near the Deeside Industrial Estate zone 2 roundabout.

@wxm_mol tweeted us to say: “Big queues forming at the zone 2 roundabout on Deeside industrial estate if heading off zone 2 or coming from zone 3. Due to an overturned wagon. Police have only just arrived. Expect disruption into the evening.”

More as and when..