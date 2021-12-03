Reports of a large search operation at Talacre Beach

Update 11.40pm: The Coastguard helicopter has left the scene and returned to the Caernarfon base.

Earlier report: There are reports of a large search operation taking place at Talacre Beach this evening.

The Hawarden based police helicopter and a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter have been spotted over an area of Talacre Beach and the Dee Estuary.

The police helicopter has since returned to base.

Two RNLI lifeboats from Rhyl were launched just before 10pm they have been joined by the RNLI hovercraft from Hoylake and are all in an area close to Talacre beach.

On the ground it is reported locally that police can be seen ‘with torches’ while Coastguard officers have also been seen in the area.

The Coastguard helicopter appears to be hovering over a fixed location above the Point of Ayr Nature Reserve which backs on to car parks and the Lighthouse Pub.

More to follow …