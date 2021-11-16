Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th Nov 2021

Police confirm ongoing incident in Buckley “has come to an end”

Police have confirmed the ongoing incident in Buckley which saw was part of the town cordoned off and a bomb squad called has come to an end.

Officers were called at 8.50am today, Tuesday 16th November, following the discovery of a suspicious package at the Post Office on Brunswick Road.

The Post Office was evacuated whilst an assessment is carried out.

A large part of the town centre was sealed off with a 100-metre cordon was put in place.

A Royal Logistic Corps Bomb Disposal team were seen in attendance.

Police were asked people at the time to avoid the area.

In a statement, just before 11am North Wales Police said: “We are pleased to confirm that the ongoing incident in Buckley has come to an end and roads are now being re-opened.”

Superintendent Mark Williams said: “We’d like to thank the residents and visitors of Buckley for their cooperation following this morning’s incident.

“Thankfully, following an assessment, it was found that there was no risk to the public.”

