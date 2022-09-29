Deeside.com > News

Reminder: Overnight closures on A494 in Deeside this week

A section of the A494 in Deeside will be closed for three consecutive nights from Wednesday, September 28.

Work is taking place to fix a damaged expansion joint on the Queensferry Interchange above the ‘Asda’ roundabout.

The eastbound section will be closed from 7.30pm to 6am between the  interchange exit and entry slip roads on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Traffic Wales has said the work “will result in a higher than usual level of noise and disruption at intervals and I take this opportunity in apologising in advance for any inconvenience incurred.” 

A short diversion route will be operated and signed that will route traffic from the A494 at Queensferry Interchange offslip road, across the roundabout beneath the interchange and re-join the A494 via the interchange onslip road.

“Traffic along the diversion route will be monitored to identify any issues / additional mitigation measures that may need to be considered.”

“Consideration has been given to the impact of the work on road users, residents and work force e.g. Type of temporary traffic management (Full road closures with local diversions, contra flow, lane closures etc. road space, date of works, time of works, other works etc.)”

“Information signs will be erected prior to the works advising the travelling public of the closure dates and times.” Traffic Wales said.

September 28th (19:30) – September 29th (06:00)

Full closure of A494 eastbound carriageway.

September 29th (19:30) – September 30th (06:00)

Full closure of A494 eastbound carriageway.

September 30th (19:30) – October 1st (06:00)

Full closure of A494 eastbound carriageway.

