Posted: Fri 12th May 2023

Reminder: M56 closure in Cheshire this weekend affects traffic to and from North Wales

Drivers heading to and from North Wales are being reminded the M56 through Cheshire will be closed near Runcorn for the next two weekends as National Highways’ 18-month, £27 million A533 bridge replacement project nears completion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The M56 will be closed in both directions between junction 11 and junction 12 from 9pm this Friday (12 May) until 6am on Monday (15 May) as a delicate operation to demolish the old A533 Expressway bridge – right next to the new one – gets underway. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The removal of the old bridge and associated work along the M56 will be completed the following weekend with the M56 closing again between junction 11 and junction 12 from 9pm on Friday 19 May to 6am on Monday 22 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The old bridge is sandwiched between the new bridge – which opened to traffic for the first time on Monday 17 April – and the prominent arched railway bridge carrying the London to Liverpool West Coast mainline. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new bridge will also be closed during the two weekends – from 7pm each Friday until 6am each Monday – for safety reasons as it is only a few yards from the old one. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Access to and from the A56 local road will also be closed – again for safety reasons – at its junction with the A533 near the new bridge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Closure dates, times and locations

Friday 12 to Monday 15 May ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • M56 – closed in both directions between junction 11 and 12. Closed from 9pm Friday to 6am Monday
  • A533 Expressway – closed in both directions between Preston Brook and Murdishaw roundabout. Closed from 7pm Friday to 6am Monday
  • A56 – closed in both directions from the A533 to the rail bridge. Closed from 7pm Friday to 6am Monday

Friday 19 May to Monday 22 May ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • M56 – closed in both directions between junction 11 and 12. Closed from 9pm Friday to 6am Monday
  • A533 Expressway – closed in both directions between Preston Brook and Murdishaw roundabout. Closed from 7pm Friday to 6am Monday
  • A56 – closed in both directions from the A533 to the rail bridge. Closed from 7pm Friday to 6am Monday

Diversion route:  ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

