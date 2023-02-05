Rehearsals for Flint school’s spectacular spring show being polished to perfection

With just days to go until the opening night of Flint High School’s production of ‘We Will Rock You’, students and staff are pulling out all the stops to refine and perfect their performances for what is set to be a musical extravaganza. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets are almost sold out for the three evening shows next Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and audiences can expect an explosion of colour, song and dance from the musical which is based on the songs of British rock band Queen, created in conjunction with comic legend and writer, Ben Elton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The futuristic story features the Killer Queen who is in charge of the iPlanet, where everything is in her control and where she does not allow music or creative ideas that are not hers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If the people do not fit to her ideals and her way of life, they are cast out. Galileo and Scaramouche are two outcasts trying to find their way in this Killer Queen world; they are met by a group of rebel outcasts called the Bohemians who guide them through the journey of stopping the Killer Queen and restoring justice for those who are different on the iPlanet. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A talented cast of 40 students from year 7 to 13 are involved in the production with another 15 students making up a live band, as well as numerous staff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sian Holmes, performing arts teacher, is the director of the school’s edition of the show, which is full of comedy, jokes, pop culture references, and brimming with the feel-good factor of Queen’s music. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “We have been extremely busy getting the set, props and costumes ready for our production. At our first band call a couple of weeks ago with the full cast, the atmosphere was electric! It gave everyone a buzz and the feeling that we have a show coming together perfectly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’ve had a lot of staff support with Nikki McDonald and Andy Hughes creating set pieces and a team of teachers and support staff who have given up their time to help paint the sets. Our choreographers, Jennifer Greenwood and Leah Jones, have been refining the musical sections of the show which features 22 songs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Fran Lister, our talented music teacher, has worked non-stop with the band, and David Murray and Louise Wilson, two keen members of staff, have joined to support and add some extra magic. An exciting element of the band is a set of DJ decks, allowing us to create those futuristic sounds that happen throughout the production. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The company of We Will Rock You have worked tirelessly the past few weeks with rehearsals at the weekend, late afterschool, and in both breaktimes during the school day to ensure that the performances are polished to perfection.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Their energy and enthusiasm to every rehearsal has been phenomenal and, as a director, I cannot thank them all enough for their time, effort, and resilience; they are amazing young people.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There is also a dedicated backstage crew and a costume, make-up and hair team who are fundamental to the show and they are all working hard to create the ’wow’ factor. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

We Will Rock You is on 13th, 15th, and 16th February 2023, including two matinee performances for primary schools. Tickets can be bought for £10 each by calling the school on ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

01352 732268. For all the latest news and to see more on final rehearsals, follow the cast on Twitter @FHSEXPRESSIVE . ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

