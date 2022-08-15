Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th Aug 2022

Registration period reopens today for £500 support payments for unpaid carers

Unpaid carers who missed the July deadline to apply for a £500 payment to help with the cost-of living-crisis are being given another chance to apply.

The Welsh government has reopened the registration period today for the £500 payment, it will remain open until September 2nd 2022.

Unpaid carers who were receiving Carer’s Allowance on 31 March 2022 will have a final chance to make a claim if they have not done so already.

The payment is being made in recognition of the increased financial pressures many unpaid carers have experienced during the pandemic, and to help with some of the additional costs they have incurred.

The payment is targeted towards those individuals who care for someone for at least 35 hours a week and have low incomes.

The latest data on take-up of the payment shows that as of July 22nd, over 70% of eligible unpaid carers had successfully registered for the payment and 65% had already been paid.

“This figure is likely to be higher given the number of claims yet to be processed by local authorities.” The Welsh government has said.

It means that around 30% of people in Wales receiving Carer’s Allowance did not apply for the payment.

Welsh government minister Julie Morgan said: “I hope that re-opening the registration period will allow more unpaid carers who were in receipt of Carers Allowance on March 31st to benefit from this payment.”

Individuals are not eligible for the payment if

  • they have an underlying entitlement to Carers Allowance but do not receive a payment because they are in receipt of another benefit at the same or higher rate; or
  • they receive a carer premium within a means tested benefit.

All registration forms must be received before 5pm on 2 September 2022.

