Red Arrows confirmed for Rhyl Air Show this August Bank Holiday

Rhyl Air Show is set to return this summer with a fantastic line-up of world-class acts across both days of the August Bank Holiday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight have already been confirmed for aerial displays over the two-day event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The award-winning air show is quickly becoming North Wales’ biggest free seafront event, with the 2023 show set to feature spectacular aerial displays and land-based attractions and entertainment on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event is being organised by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd in partnership with Denbighshire County Council and Rhyl Town Council. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said: “It’s going to be an amazing show again this year, with the Rhyl Air Show now being considered one of the most spectacular events across the North Wales coast.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Rhyl Town Centre and Events Arena are always buzzing with excitement, and to have both the Red Arrows over both days again this year is just amazing!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors and locals to Rhyl and the Denbighshire coast to enjoy this award-winning show.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Rhyl Air Show has become an essential event for the local economy, providing a significant boost to Rhyl and the wider communities each time it’s staged. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Graham Boase, Denbighshire’s Chief Executive, said: “The line-up for this year is truly amazing. Denbighshire Leisure Ltd has a strong track record of hosting such prestigious events, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with them to deliver what will be a major crowd-puller in the events calendar.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Visitors to the Air Show will not be disappointed.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In 2022, The Red Arrows team and aircraft were based at Hawarden Airport for the duration of Rhyl Air Show, where they performed displays on both the Saturday and Sunday of the two-day event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their Sunday display was cut short after one of the jets collided with a gull over the sea in Rhyl. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Squadron Leader Gregor Ogston was recently presented with the Royal Air Force’s highest safety award for his actions following the bird strike, which shattered his jets canopy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The full schedule for the air show is yet to be announced, but the event is set to take place on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August 2023.

Latest News