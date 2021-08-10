Ramblers Cymru announce new Moel Famau guided walks as part of Big Welsh Walk next month

Ramblers Cymru has announced a series of guided walks over three weekends in September for this year’s Big Welsh Walk to showcase the Offa’s Dyke Path.

Working in partnership with National Trails, Big Welsh Walk will take in the breath-taking views of the Clwydian Range to gentle riverside rambles, the festival offers walks for all levels with a long, an intermediate and a Family Walk in each of three locations — Moel Famau, Knighton and Tintern.

The festival aims to shine a spotlight on the Offa’s Dyke Path — now in its 50th year — and introduce locals and new walkers alike to the delights of the trail.

On Saturday 4 September, walkers can choose between three walks at Moel Famau including a challenging 11-mile trek featuring a bronze age burial mound and a family friendly five-mile stroll through woods and rivers.

The following weekend the walks start from Knighton and feature a particularly stunning section of the path as it skirts King Offa’s earthwork.

The final three walks feature Tintern in the Wye Valley, including a climb to the famous Devil’s Pulpit above Tintern Abbey. Legend holds that the Devil used this scenic spot to hurl insults at the monks of Tintern Abbey below.

The Offa’s Dyke Path, which was opened in the summer of 1971, links Sedbury Cliffs on the River Severn with the coastal town of Prestatyn on the shores of the Irish sea.

It takes in eight different counties and crosses the England – Wales border more than 20 times.

The trail gets its name from the spectacular Dyke ordered by King Offa in the 8th century to divide his Kingdom of Mercia from rival kingdoms in what is now Wales.

Covering more than 80 miles, Offa’s Dyke is Britain’s longest ancient monument.

Angela Charlton, Director of Ramblers Cymru, said: “During the Big Welsh Walk we’d like people to join us for walks on the stunning Offa’s Dyke Path and experience the many benefits walking has to offer.

“Whether you are a keen walker or someone wanting to take their first steps, we have something suitable for everyone.”

Wendy Abel, Tourism and Marketing Officer at Powys County Council, said: “We are delighted that the Offa’s Dyke Path has been selected for this year’s Big Welsh Walk.

Stretching for 177 miles (285 km) the Offa’s Dyke Path offers everything from characterful market towns like Hay-on-Wye and Monmouth to the rugged inclines of the Clwydian Hills and Brecon Beacons.

We hope that these guided walks will give both new and seasoned walkers the chance to enjoy a taste of the incredible variety of this very special trail.”

To book your individual or family ticket to the Big Welsh Walk or to find out more about the walks, please visit:

Moel Famau, Saturday 4 September: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-welsh-walk-2021-the-offas-dyke-path-tickets-165479259921

Knighton, Saturday 11 September: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-welsh-walk-2021-the-offas-dyke-path-tickets-165690796633?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Tintern, Saturday 18 September: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-welsh-walk-2021-the-offas-dyke-path-tickets-165721420229?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

For more information about Ramblers Cymru visit: www.ramblers.org.uk/wales