Queensferry customers helped Charlies Stores raise over £21,000 last year for Wales Air Ambulance

Customers using Charlies in Queensferry have helped the independent, family-run chain of Home, Garden and Outdoor stores raise a massive £131,252 for Wales Air Ambulance.

As has become an annual festive tradition for Charlies, £2 was donated from the sale of every real Christmas tree raising over £12,000.

It helped the dedicated staff and generous customers of Charlies reach an amazing total of £24,615 for the Air Ambulance charity in 2021,

Four of the stores found themselves to be in particularly fine voice over the Christmas period, welcoming some special singing visitors to take up residency.

The Coed-y-Dinas store was joined by three reindeer, while Queenferry welcomed some yeti, Shrewsbury some penguins and the talking reindeer in Carmarthen delighted customers with his well wishes.

To add to the pot the Coed-y-Dinas store welcomed some real reindeer and held donkey rides for children.

The money will be split between with £18,540 going to Wales Air Ambulance and £6,075 to Midlands Air Ambulance.

Charlies Stores Managing Director, Rebecca Lloyd, said: “In these difficult times we’ve been blown away by the generosity of our customers and staff. More than ever it felt important for us to play a part in creating meaningful festive experiences for our customers. ”

“Nothing makes us happier than seeing photos of our customers enjoying what we’ve created in our stores and the fact that this also helped us to raise such a large sum of money for the Air Ambulance makes it even more rewarding.”

“We’re so grateful for the continued support and we’d like to thank everyone who visited us and donated the much needed funds.”

Mark Stevens, Fundraising Manager at Welsh Air Ambulance, said: “We are so grateful to Charlies Stores for their support, the staff have gone above and beyond in their efforts to make a difference. ”

“Taking the opportunity to support our charity really shows the family and community values that Charlies live by.”

“Wales Air Ambulance does not receive government funding and is solely funded by the people of Wales.”

“Each mission costs around £2,500 so this incredible amount raised will go a long way to saving lives in the community. ”

“Charlies Stores are leading the way in the industry as charity supporters, I hope other businesses learn from their example and see the wide reaching benefits that come when supporting a cause they and their customers believe in.”