Quality concerns over dog shampoo sparks recall
The Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) has issued a recall notice for certain batches of Beaphar Dog Flea Shampoo and Pets with Wilko Insecticidal Dog Shampoo.
The recall is initiated by Sinclair Animal and Household Care Ltd due to concerns over a potential quality issue.
The VMD, responsible for the regulation of veterinary medicinal products in the UK, issued the alert on 15th June 2023. The specific batches affected by this recall are as follows:
Beaphar Dog Flea Shampoo 250ml, Batch numbers 155552 (expiry 07/2023) and 375067 (expiry 01/2024)
Pets with Wilko Insecticidal Dog Shampoo 250ml, Batch numbers 3000135 (expiry 11/2024) and 478258 (expiry 07/2023)
The recall only pertains to the mentioned batches, and no other Beaphar or Wilko products are involved.
Retailers are advised by the Marketing Authorisation Holder to examine their inventory immediately and quarantine products subject to this recall.
Members of the public who have purchased these products are encouraged to return any affected product to the shop where it was bought.
For additional information regarding the Beaphar Dog Flea Shampoo recall, customers can reach out to the Beaphar UK Customer Care team via email at info@uk.beaphar.com or by phone at 0333 006 6236.
Similarly, for further details on the recall of Pets with Wilko Insecticidal Dog shampoo, customers can contact Wilko Ltd customer services by telephone on 0800 032 9329.
The VMD and Sinclair Animal and Household Care Ltd are taking this action to ensure the safety of customers' pets and maintain the high quality standards of their products.
