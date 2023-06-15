Quality concerns over dog shampoo sparks recall

The Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) has issued a recall notice for certain batches of Beaphar Dog Flea Shampoo and Pets with Wilko Insecticidal Dog Shampoo. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The recall is initiated by Sinclair Animal and Household Care Ltd due to concerns over a potential quality issue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The VMD, responsible for the regulation of veterinary medicinal products in the UK, issued the alert on 15th June 2023. The specific batches affected by this recall are as follows: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Beaphar Dog Flea Shampoo 250ml, Batch numbers 155552 (expiry 07/2023) and 375067 (expiry 01/2024)

Pets with Wilko Insecticidal Dog Shampoo 250ml, Batch numbers 3000135 (expiry 11/2024) and 478258 (expiry 07/2023)

The recall only pertains to the mentioned batches, and no other Beaphar or Wilko products are involved. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Retailers are advised by the Marketing Authorisation Holder to examine their inventory immediately and quarantine products subject to this recall. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Members of the public who have purchased these products are encouraged to return any affected product to the shop where it was bought. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For additional information regarding the Beaphar Dog Flea Shampoo recall, customers can reach out to the Beaphar UK Customer Care team via email at info@uk.beaphar.com or by phone at 0333 006 6236. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Similarly, for further details on the recall of Pets with Wilko Insecticidal Dog shampoo, customers can contact Wilko Ltd customer services by telephone on 0800 032 9329. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The VMD and Sinclair Animal and Household Care Ltd are taking this action to ensure the safety of customers’ pets and maintain the high quality standards of their products. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

