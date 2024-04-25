‘Quacking’ turnout for 10th annual Chester Duck Race

£31,200.00 was raised for an excellent cause as hundreds of spectators turned out for the 10th annual Chester Duck Race over the recent weekend.

The sunshine ensured and spirits were high at the popular family event, which saw more than 100 quirkily decorated ducks take to Chester’s River Dee. The occasion was in aid of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s Retinal Eye Scanner Appeal.

All ducks were decorated and sponsored by local businesses and schools, with the accolade of ‘most popular’ going to Shrek duck – sponsored by Innospec and decorated by Sutton Green Primary School – after receiving the most likes from the public on the Countess Charity’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, nobody ducked out of the fun family entertainment on offer at the event, with families and children enjoying Hook-a-Duck, colouring competitions, face painting and even a visit from Chester the Cat from Chester’s Dee Radio.

This year the Lord Mayor chose the Best Dressed duck which went to Living Floors, decorated by Saughall All Saints Church of England Primary School, and Best Celebrity Lookalike which went to Willy Wonka the duck, provided by Enriched Financial Services. Fastest in the race went to Brio Leisure Northgate Arena duck, which was dressed as a lifeguard.

Nicola Stubbs, Corporate and Events Fundraiser for The Countess Charity, said: “The Duck Race is our favourite time of year and one of our biggest events in the calendar. We were delighted to see so many people attend on the day. I’d like to thank everyone that attended this year – a record amount was raised in the event’s 10 year history. We couldn’t have done this without our lead sponsor Hickory’s Smokehouse, who’s support each year is extremely appreciated.”