Pupils present card to 100 year old Kath and celebrate jubilee with Holywell care home residents

Pupils from Ysgol Maes y Felin in Holywell were excited to once again visit residents in a local care home after a long absence due to the pandemic.

The first opportunity to meet residents at Llys Gwenffrwd came when the school discovered that one of its residents was about to celebrate her hundredth birthday.

Staff quickly organised for pupils to create a special birthday card for Kath which the children could present to her in person.

A large card featuring a huge ‘100’ on the front was designed by a group of talented artistic pupils and signed on behalf of the school.

On Kath’s birthday, a group of children went to the home and spent time talking with the residents. Jake Johnson, year 6, then presented the special card to Kath.

David Thomas, deputy head, accompanied the children on the visit. He said: “Kath was very touched by the gesture, and she loved the card. All the residents joined in with the children to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her, it was really lovely.”

A second visit to the home was then planned for the jubilee celebrations. A group of year 5 pupils rehearsed for two weeks, preparing a medley of songs from each decade the queen has been on the throne, with a combination of easy listening and pop music.

On the jubilee visit, the children sang outside to the residents and danced in time to the music.

Claire Bevan, deputy manager, said: “Our residents really enjoy seeing the children and hearing them sing. It’s such a lovely atmosphere that these visits bring to all our residents who have missed out on seeing the children over the past couple of years.”

“A couple of the residents also commented on the lovely dancing.”

Mr Thomas added: “It’s been such a long time since we’ve been able to socialise together face to face, and to see the interactions, positivity and smiles was really rewarding. The pupils, staff and residents have all fed back to say what a joyful afternoon it was.

“We are excited to plan lots more collaboration and are hopeful some of the more mobile residents will be able to visit us at school for our upcoming assemblies. We are also looking for our shared craft and gardening sessions to resume in the new school year.”