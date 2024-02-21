Public asked to report any sightings after man and dogs spotted ‘hunting’ in Deeside field

Concerns have been raised after a man, accompanied by two dogs, was seen on a field in Deeside late at night, engaging in what was believed to be hunting activities.

The sighting, near Leaches Lane in Mancot, occurred around 12:30 am today and has prompted North Wales Police to issue a community alert, encouraging locals to be on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour.

PCSO Aled Hughes of the Flintshire North division said, “Please be aware that we have received a report of a male seen with two dogs on a field near Leaches Lane, Mancot, who is thought to be hunting.”

“The male was last seen at around 00:30 hrs today, 21/02/24.”

“If you see anything suspicious, please contact the 101 helpline or report it online.”

You can contact North Wales Police by clicking here. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

