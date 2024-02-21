Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 21st Feb 2024

Public asked to report any sightings after man and dogs spotted ‘hunting’ in Deeside field

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Concerns have been raised after a man, accompanied by two dogs, was seen on a field in Deeside late at night, engaging in what was believed to be hunting activities.

The sighting, near Leaches Lane in Mancot, occurred around 12:30 am today and has prompted North Wales Police to issue a community alert, encouraging locals to be on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour.

PCSO Aled Hughes of the Flintshire North division said, “Please be aware that we have received a report of a male seen with two dogs on a field near Leaches Lane, Mancot, who is thought to be hunting.”

“The male was last seen at around 00:30 hrs today, 21/02/24.”

“If you see anything suspicious, please contact the 101 helpline or report it online.”

You can contact North Wales Police by clicking here. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • This years Rhyl Air Show cancelled due to Red Arrows 60th anniversary international tour
  • Coleg Cambria: Dragon sculpture made of thousands of weapons to breathe fire into knife awareness campaign
  • Speeds drop by 4mph on main roads in Wales: “Attitudes towards 20mph are beginning to change,” says Minister

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    This years Rhyl Air Show cancelled due to Red Arrows 60th anniversary international tour

    News

    Coleg Cambria: Dragon sculpture made of thousands of weapons to breathe fire into knife awareness campaign

    News

    Speeds drop by 4mph on main roads in Wales: “Attitudes towards 20mph are beginning to change,” says Minister

    News

    Police crackdown bags more shoplifters in North Wales

    News

    Junior Doctors in Wales begin 72-hour strike for fair pay

    News

    Flintshire councillors hit out at Welsh Government as 9% council tax rise approved

    News

    Call for Wales-wide toxic sites map to protect communities

    News

    Wales and Luton Town footballer Tom Lockyer urges everyone to learn CPR after cardiac arrest

    News

    North Wales health board “working hard to keep patients safe” during strikes but warns routine appointments may be cancelled

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn