Proposals lodged to demolish derelict house in Bagillt for new homes
A derelict house in Bagillt could be knocked down to make way for eight new homes under proposals submitted to the local authority.
Proposals have been put forward to Flintshire Council to demolish an empty two-storey property known as the Crest on Sandy Lane.
The application by Tim Howell shows it would be replaced by three pairs of semi-detached houses and two detached properties.
Permission was previously granted to redevelop the site in September 2016 but this later expired after the scheme failed to move forward.
A renewed application was rejected by planning officers in December due to the lack of a coal mining risk assessment and details regarding land contamination.
Concerns were also raised by the council’s highways department regarding access arrangements for the site.
Documents accompanying the latest proposals state: “The site presently comprises of an existing empty two storey residential dwelling which is in a poor state of repair and sits within a large sloping site with overgrown planting/shrubs throughout the area.
“The proposals relate to the demolition of the existing two storey residential dwelling and the creation of eight, two storey residential dwellings.
“The existing vehicular access onto Sandy Lane will be upgraded in accordance with the requirements of the council’s highways department.
“There will be more traffic movement along Sandy Lane as a result of this development proposal, however it is considered that Sandy Lane and the adjacent roads are capable of accommodating this potential increase.”
They added: “The marketing of this site since attaining the original outline planning consent has resulted in a poor response from investors/builders for a variety of reasons, mainly the location, the size of the site and the uncertainty within the residential market generally in the region.
“However, the applicant is seeking a more progressive marketing of the site and with the support of the council in dealing with this renewal outline planning application in a positive manner, the outcome will attract a more favourable response.”
Comments are being invited on the application via the council’s website with a decision expected at a later date.
By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here). Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
