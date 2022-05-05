Proposals for nine industrial units in Saltney to boost area’s economy

Proposals have been put forward to create nine new industrial units in Saltney in a bid to boost the area’s economy.

JD Developments is behind the plans to develop land on the Borders II Industrial Park for light industrial and storage use.

The site off River Lane is currently grassed over and sits next to a former concrete batching plant.

A number of similar applications have previously been approved in the area, which is also close to the River Dee.

In a planning statement submitted to Flintshire Council, agents acting on the company’s behalf said the scheme would help to create jobs.

They said: “The proposals redevelop a brownfield site and represent a sustainable use of resources and a more efficient site use.

“In its current arrangement, the site does not demonstrate a productive economic use and therefore, the proposal to introduce new industrial uses represents a materially positive enhancement to the area and local economy.

“Furthermore, the proposal will help support the creation and safeguarding of local jobs.

“This will help build a strong, diverse and sustainable local economy.

“The employment space created will be flexible and affordable and will allow existing business expansion, as well as supporting the creation of new businesses.”

A flood risk assessment has been submitted in support of the application due to its proximity to the nearby river.

A number of mitigation measures have been outlined, including raised floor levels and the development of a flood plan.

The agents added: “We consider the proposals to be both readily deliverable and desirable for Flintshire County Council and fall within the adopted policy ambitions and expectations of the local planning authority.

“On this basis we respectfully request that the council consider this application at the earliest convenience and recommend the proposals for approval without delay.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).