Primark new Click + Collect service goes live at Broughton Retail Park store

Listen to this article

Primark has gone online with a new click-and-collect service and shoppers in Flintshire will be among the first in the UK to use the service.

Launching in 25 stores across the North West of England, Yorkshire and North Wales – Broughton Shopping Park – the new service is initially restricted to children’s products only. The trial brings together an extensive range of Primark kids’ products, with customers able to shop up to 2,000 items across baby, kids and decorative nursery products and toys, with hundreds of new items and ranges exclusive to click-and-collect service. This includes essentials such as multipacks of bestselling products, as well as new items from Primark’s licence partners including Disney and larger nursery decor and toys.

As well as the exclusive ranges, customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to ranges normally only found in larger flagship stores and customers will have, on average, access to twice as many options than today.

After browsing online and adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £15 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Customers will be able to collect their order from a dedicated click-and-collect service desk and pay for any other items they’ve picked up in store.

The trial is also looking to minimise excess packaging on the product, using paper wrap bands wherever possible. All orders will be delivered to store in brown paper packaging or cardboard boxes sealed with paper tape featuring the new click-and-collect service branding and can be easily recycled at home after use.

Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “It’s a very proud moment to see Click + Collect go live in 25 of our stores, including Broughton.

“Our new Click + Collect service complements our stores, bringing customers more choice with even more convenience, while continuing to offer them the great style and incredible value they already love and expect from Primark. We love our stores, and we really believe that Click + Collect will help to bring more people to the high streets and shopping centres in which they’re located, benefiting everyone in the community.”

To view the Primark stores included in the trial and to sign up for updates, customers can visit: www.primark.com/en-gb/click- and-collect

Latest News