Popular US bakery chain Cinnabon opens new Deeside site today

Popular US bakery chain Cinnabon is opening the doors to its new Deeside site for the first time today, Thursday, 24 February.

The new bakery – located at the BP petrol station on Parkway, Deeside Industrial Estate – will be open at 9am.

Cinnabon is famed for its signature cinnamon roll made from Makara cinnamon, fresh-baked dough and waves of frosting.

The bakery also sells Caramel Pecanbons, Chocbons and Minibon along with hot and cold coffee drinks.

“The first 25 customers through the doors (today) will receive a Cinnabon treat.” Their UK Facebook page states.

A father-son team opened the first Cinnabon in 1985 in Seattle after experimenting with recipes to find the world’s greatest cinnamon bun.

There are now around 1,200 Cinnabon bakeries in 50 countries.

EG Group – owned by the Issa brothers, who last year bought Asda from Walmart – is the master licensee of Cinnabon in the UK.

EG Group partnered with Cinnabon in 2020, opening its first store in December 2020 in Blackburn, Lancashire.

The group has plans to open 150 bakeries across the United Kingdom over the next five years creating up to 2,000 jobs nationwide.