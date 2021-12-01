Politicians praise Ysgol Golftyn pupils work on understanding climate change

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has praised Ysgol Golftyn year two pupils and staff for their work on understanding climate change.

The comments came after a question about the schools work from local Senedd Member Jack Sargeant.

The Alyn and Deeside MS recently visited the school to attend a question and answer session on climate change with the year two pupils following letters to him from the children.

He said the questions were “seriously challenging” and was “impressed by the pupils knowledge and understanding” so much so, he raised the matter with the First Minister in the Welsh Parliament.

Mark Drakeford gave his “congratulations to those young people for their commitment to this agenda and their interest in it.”

He said it was right to be “proud of the way in which children and young people in Wales are not simply aware of the gravity of the climate emergency, but are committed to helping to do something about it.”

You can watch the comments below: