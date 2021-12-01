Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Dec 2021

Politicians praise Ysgol Golftyn pupils work on understanding climate change

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has praised Ysgol Golftyn year two pupils and staff for their work on understanding climate change.

The comments came after a question about the schools work from local Senedd Member Jack Sargeant.

The Alyn and Deeside MS recently visited the school to attend a question and answer session on climate change with the year two pupils following letters to him from the children.

He said the questions were “seriously challenging” and was “impressed by the pupils knowledge and understanding” so much so, he raised the matter with the First Minister in the Welsh Parliament.

Mark Drakeford gave his “congratulations to those young people for their commitment to this agenda and their interest in it.”

He said it was right to be “proud of the way in which children and young people in Wales are not simply aware of the gravity of the climate emergency, but are committed to helping to do something about it.”

You can watch the comments below:



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

New Tim Hortons drive-thru to give first Broughton customer a year’s supply of drinks on opening day

News

Welsh Youth Parliament results announced: Alyn and Deeside – Leaola Roberts-Biggs, Delyn – Laura Green

News

Co-operation agreement signed by Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru marking the start of three year partnership

News

Met Office issues yellow warning for ice in parts of Flintshire on Thursday morning

News

Flint based wet wipe manufacturer heading towards plastic-free future

News

College-Health Board partnership training next generation of North Wales nurses

News

New ‘upcycling’ service supporting people with learning disabilities officially opens in Flint

News

Saltney: Sandy Lane partially blocked following a collision between car and cyclist

News

Chester Road back open following 28 hour closure after lorry topples into drainage channel

News





Read 476,725 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn