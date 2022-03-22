Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Mar 2022

Police warning people about Facebook property rental scam offering flats for rent in Flintshire

Police in North Wales has issued a warning about a scam taking place via Facebook where flats are offered for rent.

The flats being advertised have been in the Flintshire and Wrexham areas.

The scam involves people being asked to pay an upfront deposit for the property.

However, once funds are transferred the advertiser does not get back in contact with the person paying the deposit.

A North Wales Police Cyber Crime team said:

“Over recent days we’ve received reports of a scam whereby flats have been advertised for rent on Facebook in the Flintshire/Wrexham area.”

“Victims have transferred deposits only to find that the advertiser has then ceased contact with them.”

“This is likely to be the latest scam, especially with a shortage of rental properties on the market.”

“Although reports so far have been in the Flintshire/Wrexham area it’s possible that the criminals may target victims anywhere in North Wales.”

“Please share this information with your family and friends.”

More information on scams can be found on the Action Fraud website: http://orlo.uk/vokI5



