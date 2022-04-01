Police warning over fake Cadbury ‘Easter Chocolate Basket’ WhatsApp message

North Wales Police Cyber Crime Team has issued a warning over a fake Cadbury message spreading through WhatsApp.

The message has an image of a purple Cadbury egg with the wording Join the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt.

It tells recipients they can get a ‘Cadbury FREE Easter Chocolate Basket’ if they click on the link.

However, it is a phishing scam that aims to steal the user’s information.

“The scammers want your name, address and potentially other personal details – information you would assume is required to send you the chocolate – but then use those details to try and steal your identity and your money.” An article on Tech Advisor states.

“Red flags are everywhere, from the suspicious text to the link itself, which looks like one from the well-known tinyurl service, but adds a 2, and uses a .ru domain, which means it’s a Russian website.” It says.

Cadbury UK has been quick to warn its customers that the message is absolutely nothing to do with the brand.

It has urged people not to interact and says and the company is “working to resolve the issue.”

We’ve been made aware of circulating posts on social media claiming to offer consumers a free Easter Chocolate basket. We can confirm this hasn’t been generated by us & we urge consumers not to interact. Your security is our priority & we’re currently working to resolve this. — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) March 31, 2022

Dewi Owen, North Wales Police, Cyber Crime Officer, said:

“Remember – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!”

“The WhatsApp free Cadbury Easter chocolate basket message doing the rounds at the moment is a scam!”

“Please don’t click on it or share any of your information via the page.”