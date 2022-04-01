Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 1st Apr 2022

Police warning over fake Cadbury ‘Easter Chocolate Basket’ WhatsApp message

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police Cyber Crime Team has issued a warning over a fake Cadbury message spreading through WhatsApp.

The message has an image of a purple Cadbury egg with the wording Join the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt.

It tells recipients they can get a ‘Cadbury FREE Easter Chocolate Basket’ if they click on the link.

However, it is a phishing scam that aims to steal the user’s information.

“The scammers want your name, address and potentially other personal details – information you would assume is required to send you the chocolate – but then use those details to try and steal your identity and your money.” An article on Tech Advisor states.

“Red flags are everywhere, from the suspicious text to the link itself, which looks like one from the well-known tinyurl service, but adds a 2, and uses a .ru domain, which means it’s a Russian website.” It says.

Cadbury UK has been quick to warn its customers that the message is absolutely nothing to do with the brand.

It has urged people not to interact and says and the company is “working to resolve the issue.”

Dewi Owen, North Wales Police, Cyber Crime Officer, said:

“Remember – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!”

“The WhatsApp free Cadbury Easter chocolate basket message doing the rounds at the moment is a scam!”

“Please don’t click on it or share any of your information via the page.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Reports of congestion around A550 Welsh Road following a collision

News

Female pedestrian killed following collision with car on A494 in Mold this morning

News

‘Hostage held at gunpoint in supermarket’ 999 call prompts April Fool warning

News

Talented young Holywell swimmer sets sights on Olympics

News

Jack Sargeant: “NHS charges for parking and prescriptions only apply in England, not Wales”

News

John Summers Clock Tower ‘Guardians’ call on community to cultivate ideas for 13-acre garden contest

News

Police close A494 near Mold following a collision – diversion in place

News

Buses for barriers on A494 was of course an April Fools’

News

National Living Wage rise for around 2.5 million UK workers

News





Read 386,138 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn