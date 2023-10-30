Police warning issued over fake banking apps on social media marketplaces

A warning has been issued to those who use social media marketplaces after a rise in fake banking apps.

The scam involves a buyer claiming to have paid for an item by showing the buyer an app on their phone.

NWP Cyber Crime says it has received a rise in reports of the scam.

A spokesperson for NWP Cyber Crime said: "For those of you selling items on social media marketplaces, we're receiving increasing reports of Fake Banking apps.

"The scammer will show you an app on their phone and say they've paid, but they haven't, it's a scam!

"Check you've received the money in your account before handing over your item, and ignore what they've shown you.

"They may even put you under pressure to hand over the item, or try to come into your home. Don't let them."

