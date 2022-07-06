Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Jul 2022

Police warning issued after spate of burglaries at farm shops

Police are urging farm shop owners to be vigilant following a spate of burglaries.

Farm shops in Cheshire and Staffordshire have been targeted with some reports now emerging in north-east Wales.

Thieves are said to be breaking into the premises at night when the shops are empty.

North Wales Police said: “Please take positive steps to protect your property.

“Consider installing alarms , CCTV , PIR lighting. Padlock entrance gates to your property if possible

“Empty the tills at night and make sure no cash or valuables are left overnight.

“Be wary of suspicious activity during the day, if safe to do so, record registration numbers and report to the police.

“The three forces involved will be working together to deter and detect those offences, but the first step must be to protect your property and be vigilant.”



