Police warn of fake £50 notes being used in Flintshire

Fraudsters have been using fake £50 banknotes to pay for items in Flintshire recently.

The Counterfeit notes – a £50 Bank of England, the other a £50 Bank of Scotland – were used in Broughton and Caergwrle.

South Flintshire Police team said in a statement:

Counterfeit banknotes are currently in circulation following recent reports from stores in Flintshire.

Two separate incidents involving fake £50 notes (1x Bank of England note, 1x Bank of Scotland note) have been dealt with by officers in the last week, at locations in Broughton and Caergwrle.

If you suspect a person is trying to pay for goods with a counterfeit note, report it online: https://orlo.uk/8vWKU or call 101.